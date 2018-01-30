Maada Bio Calls For Peaceful Election

By: Mohamed Massaquoi (Mass).



The SLPP Presidential candidate, Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio has called on the APC government to do all they can to maintain the peace and stability of the country following the controversial APC nomination ceremony which ended in bloodbath as a result of alleged stabbings and killing.

Brig. Bio made this statement on Saturday 27th January 2018 while addressing voters at the Konomanyi Lorry Park in Koidu City, Kono District.

He said politics should not be a cause for undermining the peace and serenity of the country citing that the rule of law must always be upheld.

He noted that such an ugly incident by ruling party supporters and members sends a very negative signal about the country and therefore called on the APC to be more responsible in handling their supporters and members.

Presenting his Running Mate to the people of Kono, Brig. Bio thanked the people for their support saying that they are very important to him and the SLPP hence he decided to appoint a son of the soil as his Running Mate.

He promised to bring quality education, better conditions of living as well as restoring dignity to the people of Kono district.

The immaculate Brig. Bio further promised to protect the 1991 Constitution in its entirety and provide a platform for equal opportunities for all. “The constitution is our sacred document that governs us as a nation, thus we must protect it. My leadership will protect every aspect of it and I will not be a President that will drive away my Vice President,” he vowed.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh who was born and raised in Kono District thanked Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio and the SLPP for his appointment saying that, that shows the importance of the people of Kono to the SLPP.

He said despite all the minerals exported from the district, its people still struggle as a result of bad administration.

He said the people of Kono deserve better and promised that under the leadership of Rtd. Brig. Bio, the district will see massive development.

He described the Rtd. Brig. Bio as the Presidential candidate with the best vision to move this country forward because of his proven track record and high level of experience in governance issues.

He called on his people to vote Rtd. Brig. Bio and the SLPP for effective management of the state’s resources.

Also in attendance were the SLPP National Chairman and Leader, Dr. Prince Alex Harding, Campaign Chairman, Dr. Alie Kabba, Lawyer Alpha Timbo among others.