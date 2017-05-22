Maada Bio Clears The Air

In an effort to quell rising tension ahead of the National Delegates Conference in Kenema, the leading SLPP flagbearer aspirant, Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio has been speaking about his preparedness to work with any SLPP member elected by the people. Brig. Bio is said to have made the commitment in a meeting with a cross section of delegates from the Kono district last week.

In a meeting, the Kono delegates enquired from the leading flagbearer aspirant if report that he instructed the Eastern Region Chairman, Hon. Philip Tetema Tondoneh to tell delegates in Kono district to vote for a particular candidate was true.

In response, Brig. Bio is reported to have denied instructing anyone to tell the delegates in Kono or anywhere to vote for a particular candidate in the forthcoming SLPP National Delegates Conference.

Brig. Bio is quoted to have said that the two people who have so far shown interest in the post of National Chairman and Leader of the party are his “Kothors” in The Bo School and friends, adding that he would work with anyone of them who emerges victorious in the forthcoming national delegates’ election.

He admonished the Kono delegates to remain peaceful and to respect the views of others in the run up to the National Delegates Conference.

The Kono district delegates were in Freetown to among many other issues pledge their loyalty and support to Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio not only for the flagbearer position but for him to eventually emerge as President of Sierra Leone.