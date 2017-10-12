Maada Bio Declares

Leading SLPP flag bearer aspirant, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has officially declared his intention to vie for the Presidential candidacy of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).

In his statement before MPs at Committee Room Number One in Parliament yesterday, Brig. Bio recalled twenty years ago when he handed over the baton of leadership after presiding over a free, fair and democratic election in nearly three decades to Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah of the SLPP.

“With great humility, allow me to officially declare before you and this nation my intention to vie for the Presidential candidacy of our great and noble party”, Brig. Bio said amidst deafening applause.

He said he chose to officially declare before Parliament because it is not only the heartbeat of our democracy but it embodies the hopes and aspirations of the people.

Brig. Bio paid tribute to those who have made relentless efforts to bring about lasting peace and democracy in the country, admonishing all not to take things for granted.

On his vision he said: “my vision is a united, peaceful and progressive and happy nation where other people have access to jobs, food and education and healthcare services and where justice and equal opportunities to all”.

He named efficient management of the country’s natural resources, fight against corruption, and effective administration among others as his broader priorities.