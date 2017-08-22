Maada Bio Donates To Flood Survivors

By Jane B Mansary.



The presumptive Presidential candidate of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio yesterday donated a consignment of assorted food items and used clothing worth millions of Leones to survivors of Monday 14th August, 2017 landslide and flooding which killed hundreds of residents of Regent and several areas around Freetown.

Brig. (Rtd) Bio returned home last Thursday after cutting short his overseas visit to witness the mass burial of over three hundred people who died in the disaster.

The relief items which the SLPP 2012 Presidential candidate presented at the epicenter at Regent include bags of rice, several bags of onions, gallons of oil, cartoons of Maggie cube, cartons of tomatoes, bundles of pure drinking water, and used clothing for survivors.

Similar donation was made at Pentagon, Malama where the survivors are temporarily housed at the Bethel Primary School..

While presenting the items, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio thanked the security personnel for their immediate intervention following the disaster on Monday. He commended their show of gallantry after the disaster which he said is well documented.

Brig. (Rtd) Bio noted that the primary purpose of his visit was to share the pains and sorrow of the survivors many of whom, he said, lost their loved ones in the landslide.

He said though the opposition party was cash strapped, the SLPP nevertheless believes in the one country, one people ideology which is why, he said, they were there to donate the little they had.

While calling on all irrespective of party color to help the victims, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio noted that the disaster was a direct shock not only for residents of Regent but for everyone in the country.

He called for social harmony to deal with chronic problems of the country including the widespread environmental degradation.

The former Head of State encouraged local and internal partners to continue with their humanitarian intervention especially in support of victims.

In her statement, while receiving the items, the female Chief in the area, Madam Sillah expressed appreciation to the SLPP strongman for the gesture.

She said the donation from the SLPP flag bearer aspirant demonstrates unity and solidarity and prayed to Allah to divert such disaster away from this country.

.

She informed Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio that among the survivors were under five children.

At Malama, an ONS officer who received the items on behalf of the survivors thanked Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio.