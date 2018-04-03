Maada Bio Heads For Landslide Victory

By Lansana Fofanah.

The main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) has assured supporters and well wishers that emerging figures from the just concluded Presidential runoff elections on the 31st of March have put their Presidential candidate, Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio way ahead of opponent, Dr Samura Kamara.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at the Radisson Blue Hotel Aberdeen, the Chairman of the SLPP Election Management Board, Jacob Jusu Saffa said a total of 2,149,143 valid votes have so far been captured by the SLPP tally center system, which he said, represents about eighty percent of votes cast.

Out of these figures, Mr. Saffa told journalists that Dr. Samura Kamara of the All Peoples Congress (APC) secured 986,306 representing 45.89%, while Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio secured 1,162,828 representing 54.11%.

He explained that the SLPP made some remarkable improvement in places like Kambia, Kono and Western Region in the runoff compared to the first round and went on to cite , “for example in Kono, SLPP increased its votes counts from 31, 018 on March 7 to 78,321. In Western Area, percentage share of SLPP votes has increased from around 33% obtained in the first round to around 40%”.

National Leader of the party, Dr. Prince Harding said that it is part of the party’s policy to brief the press about unfolding events in order to inform the wider public and as it stands, the party is poise to win the election with a wide margin.

Dr. Harding said that the overwhelming votes secured by the party was not as a result of the party’s strength, but collective efforts of all oppositions such as supporters of the National Grand Coalition, the Coalition for Change, the Peoples Movement for Democratic Change and the rest of the populace who believe in the ideology of change.

The Campaign Chairman, Dr. Ali Kabba said that supporters of the party should observe every aspect of the law which demands them to be peaceful, calm and wait for the official body (NEC) to announce the results.

“We are confident of a peaceful transition of power”, he asserted.

The National Secretary General, Napoleon Koroma said, the results have clearly shown that the people of Sierra Leone have decided to embrace change, rather than the long suffering and hardship they had grudgingly undergone during the APC misrule.

“Since they don’t want to go, they have asked their supporters to start celebrating even though they knew the outcome. This is a clear manifestation of setting a platform to reject the official results to be announced by the National Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, the SLPP has accused elements within the military of planning to assassinate Brigadier Julius Maada Bio. Major General Sullay Sesay, Brigadier AY Koroma, Brigadier UP Turay, Colonel R S Conteh, Brigadier Abu Conteh and Colonel Tee were some of the names mentioned to the main opposition SLPP as key leaders of this plan.

Mr. Napoleon Koroma said they have reasons to believe the Minister of Defense, Paolo Conteh is well aware of the diabolical plan as further reports alleged that he is the architect of the proposed instability.

The names of those officers mentioned came up due to security intelligence the party got from within the army ranks and the situation is currently being monitored, but the party can clarify here that in spite of the negative propaganda making the rounds, the SLPP has no malice or grudge against the Armed Forces of Sierra Leone, given its international exposure and their loyalty to the Sierra Leone constitution to which they had sworn. The onus therefore is left with these officers to come out clean on this assassination matter”, he concluded.