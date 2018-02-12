Maada Bio Inftesnsifies Campaign

With national campaign for the Presidency expected to end on 5th March, 2018 the SLPP Presidential Candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is leaving no stone unturned, to vist every nook and cranny of the country.

Last week, Brig. Bio covered some remote areas in the Bombali and Karene districts, Bo and Kenema, Port Loko and Kambia and Kono disticts.

He is expected to vist some remote areas in Bombail, Falaba, Bonthe and Moyamba districrts this week with his very charming Runing Mate, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh.

The massive turn out of party members and supoportes in Kenema and Bo City last week was a watershed moment in Brig. Bio’s Campaign to retake State House on March 7, 2018.

The outgone Mayor of Bo City, Harlod Tucker told the Global Times in Bo that, the crowd he saw in the city of Bo on Thursday February 8 was unbelievable. “Throughout my life in Bo, I have never seen a crowd of this magritude…This is unbelieavble… I can safely conclude that, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio will score nothing less than ninety five percnt of the votes in Bo district”.

A Spokesman for Brig. Rtd) Julius Maada Bio told he global Times last night that, they were satisfied with the compaign so far.

“All I can say to you is that, so far, soe good, he said”.