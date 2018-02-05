Maada Bio Launches People’s Manifesto

After series of nationwide consultations, the Presidential candidate of the main opposition SLPP (Sierra Leone Peoples Party) officially launched his party’s manifesto yesterday at the Port Loko Teachers College Auditorium.

Dubbed “The People’s Manifesto”, the SLPP has been the first political party in the country to formally launch their manifesto.



The manifesto spells out in detail the aspirations of the people of Sierra Leone and how they would like their country to be governed in the next five years.

In “The People’s Manifesto”, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio committed himself to tackle rampant corruption, maintain a strong fiscal discipline in the overall public sector and rationalize expenditure.

Meanwhile, the National Campaign Chairman of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Dr Alie Kabba has declared Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio as the best Presidential candidate in the 2018 Presidential race.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of supporters at Kambia town last Friday, Dr. Kabba said that Brig. Bio is the best Presidential candidate because of his track record in public life.

According to him, Brig. Bio’s is the leader who sacrificed his life for the good of the country and kept to his promise of returning the country to democratic rule in 1996.

The National Campaign Chairman said that Brig. Bio has the right vision, temperament and knows how to shape the destiny of Sierra Leone.

While calling on Sierra Leoneans to vote for the SLPP Presidential candidate, Dr. Kabba noted that Brig. Bio is a patriot who would stop at nothing to bring stability and prosperity to the country