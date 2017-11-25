Maada Bio Promises… “Free Health Care For All School Going Children”

The SLPP 2018 Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has promised to expand free health care coverage to include not only children under five years, pregnant women and lactating mothers but every school going child in Sierra Leone.

Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio has also promised “to improve on the management and coordination of all resources allocated to the health sector”.

The SLPP Presidential candidate has also promised “to increase budgetary allocation to health and sanitation from its current level of less than 10% to 15% as required by the Abuja Declaration and ensure timely disbursement of allocated resources”. Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio described the health situation in Sierra Leone as “awful”. He said the poor state of the health status can be partly blamed “on the low public investment in the sector”.

Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio said, “The health sector continues to be plagued by limited public investment and untimely disbursement, weak human resource base, weaknesses in disease prevention, control and surveillance, poor service delivery and poor governance”.