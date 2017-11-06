Maada Bio Returns From France Tomorrow

The Presidential candidate of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio will return to the country tomorrow from the French capital, Paris after a weeklong private visit to that European country.

Mr. Bio left the shores of Sierra Leone on Thursday at the invitation of that country’s top politicians and investors.

According to an itinerary seen by the Global Times, Mr. Bio was also due to visit two other French cities for an engagement with the business leaders.

An Aide to the SLPP Presidential candidate said the visiting politician thrilled his audience when he addressed business leaders in French instead of English in one of his several engagements in Paris.

Mr. Bio writes and speaks French fluently. He holds a diploma in French Language from Paris.

After a few days rest following his return, Mr Bio will continue his Thank You Tour of the Northern region.

His three days tour of Koinadugu and Falaba districts in the north of the country last week was described as successful.

Hundreds of former APC stalwarts pledged their loyalty and support to him during the tour.