Maada Bio Returns Home

After almost twelve days of traversing Europe, North Africa and West Africa, the SLPP 2018 Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is expected home today, party officials confirmed yesterday.

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio spent the best part of his official engagement in the United Kingdom, where he was invited to address a high-profile audience at the Chatham House in London.



Whilst in London, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio met with and held fruitful discussions with officials at the Commonwealth Secretariat and also met with the UK Minister for Africa.

Before leaving the UK, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio attended a fund raising dinner and dance organized by the party’s UK and Ireland Branch and even met with the party’s Regional Executive in London.

Whilst out of the country, Brig. Bio visited France, Morocco and Nigeria before arriving in Freetown today.