Maada Bio Returns To State House

As was widely expected, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio yesterday emerged winner of the flagbearer election of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party(SLPP) held in Freetown.

Brig. Bio registered a resounding victory defeating four other contenders includingthe former party National Chairman and Leader, John Oponjo Benjamin, the radical progressive nationalist, Dr. AlieKabba, former Director General of SLRA, Mr. Munda Rogers and Ambassador Umaru Bond Wurie.

In his acceptance speech, Brig. Bio thankedparty delegates for bestowing with him the honor to serve the SLPP for the second time as its Presidential candidate.

He said the election in 2012 which he contested as the SLPP Presidential candidate was stolen by the electoral commission in almost the same fashion elections were stolen in 2007. He warned:”This time around, for the 2018 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council elections, we want it to be clearly understood that NOTHING, I repeat NOTHING, short of free, fair and transparent democratic elections shall be acceptable to the SLPP”.

He appealed to all those SLPP members who have defected to other political parties to return and rekindle the new spirit of unity,adding that the SLPP is their natural home.