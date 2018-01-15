Maada Bio & Running Mate Storm Freetown

The Presidential candidate of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio and his Running Mate, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh last Friday staged a walk-about around the central business district of Freetown to the cheering of hundreds of thousands of party supporters.

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio and Dr. Juldeh Jalloh who made their first joint public appearance since the latter’s appointment on Thursday walked from the SLPP headquarters on Wallace Johnson Street to PZ area where an elaborate welcome program was organized for the two political heavyweights by supporters.

In his remarks, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio urged Sierra Leoneans to remove the ruling APC from power by voting them out on March 7th, 2018.

He accused the APC government of destroying every fabric of society including education in the last ten years.

The SLPP Presidential candidate reiterated his promise of offering free education on assuming leadership of the country after March 7, 2018.

Earlier, the SLPP National Campaign Chairman, Dr. Alie Kabba described Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio as the man with the right vision to lead Sierra Leone and to transform the country.

The SLPP Presidential candidate and entourage later embarked on a walk-about at the famous Sani Abacha, Free, Short, Goderich streets and other areas within the central business district.

The indefatigable Maada Babes, whose Chairlady, Ms. Ismatu Sidibe is the SLPP Central District Chairperson played a key role in organising the tour.