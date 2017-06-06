Maada Bio Says… “I Welcome The Ruling”

The leading flagbearer aspirant of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) has welcomed yesterday’s Appeal Court ruling which ordered the rerun of the disputed thirty nine constituencies.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Global Times, Brig. (Rtd.) JuliusMaada Bio said that he wholesomely welcomes the ruling of the Appeal Court and called on all other SLPP stalwarts to accept the verdict of the court and to remain calm.

“As a respecter of the law, I personally welcome the ruling and would like to call on everyone else to follow the directives of the National Executive in implementing the ruling”, Brig. Bio said in a short statement to Global Times.

In their ruling yesterday, the three Judges of the Appeal Court ordered the rerun of all executive elections in Constituency 67 in Bo District, Constituencies 83 and 84 in Moyamba District, Constituency 90 in Pujehun District and in Western Area, Constituencies 92, 93, 96, 97, 98, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 109, 111 and 112.

Others Constituencies which are affected are 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 33, 34 , 35, and 36 in Bombali District, Constituencies 59, 60, 61, 63, 65 and 66 in Tonkolili District. In Port Loko District, the Judges also ordered a rerun in Constituencies 50 and 52 while Kambia District will redo constituency 40 and Kailahun District in Constituency 07. Finally the court ruled that all other elections remain valid and undisturbed.

Lawyers for the Plaintiffs Victor Sheriff, Alusine Bangura and Alex Kargbo had prayed for the court to order a cancellation of the said elections but the Judges ruled a rerun using the gazetted rules and regulations.

Analysts are of the view that the rerun of the said lower level elections under the Appeal Court sanctioned Gazetted Rules and Regulations will have little or no effect on the outcome of the said elections.

“In the first place the elections which the Plaintiffs challenged were done under the Gazetted Rules and Relations of 29th January 2016. So I do not foresee a situation where the verdict will be different from the one we have now”, said an observer.

Side by side with the plaintiffs questioning of the legitimacy of the 39 constituencies was also the legitimacy of national executive. But the Judges in their wisdom reinforced that legitimacy by removing the injunction.