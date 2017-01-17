Maada Bio Says “SLPP Will Form The Next Gov’t”

The flagbearer hopeful of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has expressed the hope that the party will form the next government after the February 2018 elections despite the current political wrangling.

Speaking in Pujehun on Friday, the SLPP 2012 Presidential candidate said, although there were problems within the party, those problems, he said are not insurmountable, adding that they will find a way of resolving them in time for the elections in February next year.



A united SLPP, he assured, will win the next election and form the next government. He called on all to come together in the interest of the party and the country as a whole.

Brig. Bio said the problem in the SLPP began only when few people started fighting against what he referred to as ‘the will of the people’, but assured that the voice of the majority will always triumph against those of the minority.

Eddie Masallay, the SLPP Pujehun District Chairman earlier welcomed Brig. Bio to the district and emphasized that the district was solidly behind his bid to become President of Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, all the delegates in the district declared their support to the leading flagbearer candidate, Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio at the DEC field in Pujehun Town.