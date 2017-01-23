Maada Bio Tells Kono People… “I’ll Secure Your Interest”

The leading flagbearer aspirant of the main opposition, Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) Rtd Brig Julius Maada Bio has assured the people of Kono of his fullest support and commitment to the development of the district.

Speaking at the Fachima Hall in Koidu on Friday during the latest stage of his tour of the country, the former Head of State said the people of Kono have for far too long suffered from deliberate deprivation but said under his Presidency the district will be a different place as it would have its own fair share of the national cake.



Maada Bio said Kono as a district that has always secured his interest and vow to reciprocate when he shall have become president of Sierra Leone after 2018 elections.

“ You have always secure my interest, God willing I will secure your interest too”, he said, adding that all the love the people of Kono have manifested for him will not go in vain when he becomes president.

Ealier on Friday, thousands of supporters of the SLPP thronged the streets of Koidu singing the praise of Maada Bio and at the Fachima Hall where the welcome ceremony was held, all delegates in the district declared their unflinching support to him.