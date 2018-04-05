Maada Bio: The Task Ahead

By Sorie Fofana.



Within the next twenty-four hours, the new President will be sworn-in. By all indications, the former Military Head of State, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has won the run-off election.

If he is declared winner of the March 31st run-off election, Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio would have become the newest and one of the youngest African leaders.

Truth to be told, Maada Bio fought a very difficult battle, both within his party and in the country. He truly deserves the crown!

Having said that, Maada Bio will be inheriting a bitterly divided country. Over and beyond that, he will be taking over a country that is seriously indebted to both foreign creditors and local suppliers.

His first priority as President should be, to instill discipline and tackle Judicial corruption in the country.

He should also concentrate on uniting the country, creating jobs for the unemployed youth and implementing his flagship project of free education.

Given his Military background, Maada Bio is expected to pay more attention to security issues. Indiscipline and lawlessness have become the order of the day. He should address these issues as a matter of priority.

He should form an inclusive government that will represent all shades of opinions.

He should bring in more women into his Government, not necessarily into his Cabinet.

Maada Bio’s Cabinet should be a blend of youth and experience. Those who have suffered with the party should be considered for appointments in to the new government. After ten years in opposition, the new Cabinet should comprise of people who have shown great commitment to the party and who have a wealth of experience in administration and governance.

Maada Bio should find a way to compensate all those who fought with him, believed in his vision and helped to promote his course. Maada Bio should not do anything that will further polarize the country.

As Head of State, he should be President for all Sierra Leoneans, no matter which candidate or party they voted for in the just concluded elections.

We wish to congratulate His Excellency President Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio. We wish him a successful tenure of office as President of this great nation.