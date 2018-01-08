Maada Bio To Name Running Mate This Week

The second- highest decision making organ of the SLPP, the NEC (National Executive Council) has “Unanimously resolved to devolve its powers of consultation to the Flag Bearer and Presidential Candidate to appoint his Running Mate for the March 7, 2018 election”, according to a NEC Resolution of Tuesday 2nd January, 2018.

The National Electoral Commission has asked political party leaders to submit the list of all endorsed Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates for the Presidential election by the deadline date of 10th January, 2018. SLPP is the only major political party that has still not named its Running Mate ahead of the 7th March, 2018 election.

The SLPP Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio is set to name his Running Mate at any time this week, party sources confirmed.

The man widely expected to be named as SLPP Running Mate, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh arrived in Freetown yesterday. He is seen as the favorite for the job. He has an impressive resume, unmatched by any other contender for the job.