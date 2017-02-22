Maada Bio Visits Dr. Kadi Sesay In Nigeria

The former Presidential candidate of the main opposition SLPP (Sierra Leone Peoples Party), Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio has left the country to visit his sick running mate in the 2012 elections, Dr. Kadi Sesay.

Dr. Kadi Sesay was airlifted to Nigeria almost a month ago after she suffered a major attack. Family sources say that her condition remains critical.

A week ago, social media platforms were awash with stories claiming that, the academic-turned Politician had passed away in Nigeria. These reports turned out to be totally false and alarmingly misleading.

Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio and his two right hand men, Dr. Abass Bundu and Alhaji Kanja Sesay left the Lungi International Airport last Monday evening to visit their sick colleague in Nigeria.

Dr. Kadi Sesay served as a university lecturer, head of the National Commission for Democracy, Minister of Trade and Industry and Vice Presidential candidate of the SLPP in the 2012 Presidential elections.

There has been no official statement from the Maada Bio Communications Unit on the outcome of the visit.