Maada Bio Vows… “I Will Kill Tribalism”

At the end of the two-day SLPP NEC meeting in Port Loko yesterday, the party’s 2018 Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio told a mammoth gathering of party members, supporters and sympathizers that, when he becomes President in March 2018, he would end the culture of tribal politics (or tribalism) in Sierra Leone.

He said the motto of the SLPP is “One Country, One People”. He therefore called on the people of Port Loko to vote for him and the SLPP so that he would unite the whole country.

Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio promised that, under his Presidency, Port Loko will be a better place to live and work.

He said he has had a very good working relationship with Temnes, but he believes that, as President, that relationship will flourish because he will wipe out tribalism in the country.

The SLPP Presidential candidate promised to make education one of his key priorities during his Presidency. He described education as the engine of growth, development and prosperity.

Brig. Bio said that, when he becomes President in March 2018, he will declare free education throughout the country.

He said that, as a former head of state, he understands the problems of the country and he was determined to tackle them head on.

Brig. Bio called on party supporters to remain peaceful and respect the rule of law.

He assured the people of Port Loko that, change is coming to Sierra Leone. “I intend to do things differently when I become President in March 2018”, he promised.

Brig. Bio told the people of Port Loko that, with the SLPP in power, their lives will be improved.

Brig. Bio returned to the country on Tuesday after a week-long visit to the French capital, Paris.