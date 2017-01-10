Maada Bio Wants Elections Date Announced

In his annual Christmas and New Year Message to the Nation, the leading flagbearer aspirant of the main opposition SLPP, Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio has called on NEC (National Electoral Commission) “to declare, without further delay, the specific date that the Presidential and Parliamentary elections will be conducted in February 2018”.

He continued, “I would like to remind the Chief Electoral Commissioner and the President, both of whom have an obligation by law to hold consultation in setting the date for the elections…That any further delay will begin to undermine the credibility of the electoral process for the February 2018 elections”.

President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma reportedly told his party supporters in Kabala on New Year’s Day that, nobody would have stopped him if he wanted to extend his stay in office beyond February 2018.

A spokesman for NEC (National Electoral Commission) told the Global Times yesterday that, the Chief Electoral Commissioner, Mohamed N’fa Alie Conteh had already indicated the Commission’s readiness to conduct all elections in February 2018.

“Infact, we have even suggested a date to the President for his endorsement”, a NEC spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Peace Building Commission has urged the Government of Sierra Leone “to conduct timely elections” in the country.

A spokesman for the ruling APC Party said last night that, “all along, the President has made it very clear that he will not be extending his stay in office at the end of his second and final term in February 2018”.

The APC Party is expected to conduct their flagbearer election in April this year in the Northern City of Makeni.