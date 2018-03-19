Maada Bio Writes N’fa Alie Conteh

SIERRA LEONE PEOPLE’S PARTY



ONE COUNTRY ONE PEOPLE

March 15, 2018

Mr. Mohamed N’fa-Ali Conteh

Chairman

National Electoral Commission

Tower Hill

Freetown

Dear Mr. Conteh

Concerns of March 7 Presidential Election and Suggestions for Improving on the Transparency of the Run-Off Election

Let me start by thanking you for the conduct of a relatively peaceful elections on March 7, 2018. Following reports from our polling agents and representatives from regional tallying centres, I wish to bring to your attention some observations and requests for transparent, free and fair run-off election.

Firstly, contrary to your reply dated February 20, 2018 to my earlier letter on tallying and publication of results “NEC will progressively display the election results and other related information on projected screens, in full view of observers and agents of candidates/political parties in the Regional Result Centres”, it is disappointing to learn that none of the centres had such screen displaying the results. The screen only indicated the status of result sheets processed. Consequently, party representatives never had the opportunity to check the validity of results entered by the tallying clerks. I therefore request that you make provision for the result screens in full view of observers and agents in the Regional Result Centres as committed.

Secondly, we received abundant evidence of abuse of supplementary register. We had reports of unregistered persons voting and names recorded in supplementary register. This created situation where votes counted exceeded registered voters. Consequently, you had cause to adjust the system to accommodate results from these stations. Such adjustment creates an impression that the system itself can be manipulated by any unscrupulous official. We blame the abuse of the supplementary register on the absence of law or policy on how it should be managed and the insincerity of some of your officials. We therefore suggest the following (i) the number of NEC officials and security personnel eligible to vote at a centre be predetermined and information shared with political parties and (ii) supplementary register recording security personnel and NEC officials voting at the centre where they are not registered be separate and be enclosed in the TEE bags after counting.

Thirdly, in your response dated February 20, 2018 to my letter on Reconciliation and Results Forms (RRFs) “The RRFs are serially referenced and are printed with security feature”, it is also disappointing to note the following: (i) some RRFs did not have serial numbers (ii) some RRFs were blank (iii) two copies of RRFs for the same polling station were submitted (iv) there were mismatches between RRFs assigned to polling stations to the centre codes. These scenarios are unacceptable and do not give a good impression of the transparency of the electoral process. We therefore request for the following (i) all RRFs are fully and correctly completed using pen, serialised and the serial numbers presented to political parties (ii) RRFs assigned to specific polling centres match with RRFs submitted at the Regional Tally Centre (iii) serial numbers of RRF for every station be shared with agents before voting commences (iv) recounting of ballots be carried out for any station where the RRFs submitted at the tally centre are blank, not serialised or the serial numbers do not match with the station/centre code



Fourthly, we requested for a technical audit of the IT system at the Regional Tallying Centre through our party representatives at the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC). The National Electoral Commission promised to showcase the tally centres to the political parties. Unfortunately, this never happened before March 7, 2018. We request that representatives of political parties interact with your IT staff at the regional tally centres and call for independent technical audit of the IT system to ensure that data correctly entered cannot be tampered with.

Fifthly, in the past, only one polling agent of each political party has been allowed in the polling area at any time. This was due to the limited available space, particularly when four elections were conducted with 16 participating political parties. Since only two parties shall be participating in the run-off presidential election, we request that all two polling agents of both political parties be allowed in the voting area at all times during polling and counting.

Sixthly, you committed in the same letter dated February 20, 2018 that “The certified results for all elections will be published in the NEC website showing summary results and polling station results”. As I write this letter, the summary results and polling station results are not in the website. I therefore request that all polling stations results be uploaded on the website soonest to better inform our campaign plans.

Seventhly, contrary to Section 90 of the Public Elections Act 2012 that obliges the National Electoral Commission to submit copies of RRFs to polling agents, I regret to inform you that some NEC officials in the North, North West and Western Area deliberately refused to submit RRFs to our party agents. In cases where they submitted, the results were written with pencils. I would like to suggest that we recount ballot for all stations where RRFs are not submitted to our party agents. Also, since there are two political parties, original RRFs forms be submitted to the two participating parties and entries must be done using pen.



Eighthly, our analysis of results from Port Loko for example shows that there were clear cases of over voting in 20 polling centres were percentages of vote counts of registered voters exceeded 100% and for most of the centres, the total vote counts were the same as the registered voters representing 100% voter turnout. This scenario is abnormal as it presupposes that no body died and everybody who collected Voter ID voted. I request explanation for this ugly situation and your plans to prevent its reoccurrence. Additionally, we request to verify the total number of Voter ID cards uncollected by constituency and district.

Ninthly, we received reports of unscrupulous NEC officials tampering with TEE bags as they are moved from the polling centre to the district offices and the regional tallying centre. To ensure the TEE bags are moved untampered, we specifically request the following: (i) an explanation from you on how the TEE bags are moved from the polling centre to the regional tally centre (ii) party representatives in the NEC district offices to monitor the receipt and dispatch of the TEE bags as provided for in the Tally and Results Procedures manually (page 13) and (iii) provide opportunity to political parties to physically follow the TEE bags as they are moved to the tallying centres.

Finally, I regret to raise concerns of one of your IT staff, Ahmed Kamara. Mindful of your authority to hire and fire staff of NEC, we have received negative reports about the credibility of Ahmed Kamara. A few of these are that Ahmed Kamara had a chequered work record in the banking industry, he is strongly connected to the APC and is being used as the main APC operative manipulating the IT system. Whilst we respect the right of Ahmed Kamara to job, we think his current role in the electoral process will affect the credibility of the run-off election and undermine the security of the state. In the interest of protecting the credibility of the run-off election and maintaining national security, we request that Ahmed Kamara be laid aside and be prevented from working in the IT room.



Since some of these issues are not provided for in the Public Elections Act 2012 and the voting and tallying procedures manuals, we request that supplementary procedures be discussed and adopted by the Commission for the participating parties of the March 27 run-off election.

Let me hasten to mention that I may bring other issues to your attention as I receive reports of them and discuss the contents of this letter with our development partners.

Best Regards

Julius Maada Bio

SLPP Presidential Candidate 2018

Copy: SLPP National Chairman & Leader

SLPP National Secretary-General

Chief, Elections Management Committee, SLPP

All Local and International Observation Missions

Chairman, PPRC

UNDP Resident Coordinator

Embassies/High commissioners