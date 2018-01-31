Maada Bio’s Free Education Gains Momentum

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio’s “free education” campaign message seems to have resonated well with both the young and old in Kono district as evident by the overwhelming approval of his audience where and whenever he mention it in his public speeches.

The SLPP Presidential candidate who ended his three-day tour of the district yesterday visited a number of chiefdoms where hundreds of locals endorsed his free education policy.

In Manjama, Mafindor Chiefdom particularly secondary and primary school children even preempted him as they chanted “Free Education” to welcome him to the chiefdom.

Brig. Bio who has vowed to offer free education at both primary and secondary levels when he becomes President said the move is critical for the development of the country.

He said with diamonds fading away, it is incumbent on him to develop the human resource base of the country which he said will be achieved by developing the education sector which he said is a major legacy any good leader should leave for the young.

Brig. Bio also vowed to unite the country during his Presidency and to ensure equitable distribution of wealth.

He promised to curn tribalism in the country and to judiciously spread development to all the four corners of Sierra Leone.

Brig. Bio said he is firmly convinced that the APC is on its way out and called on the people of Kono to make it work.

He accused the APC of having laid the foundation for the suffering of the masses by destroying the economy which he promised to fix after becoming President in March this year.

Before his departure from Kono the former military ruler embarked on a walkabout in several areas of Koidu City.