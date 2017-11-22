Maada Bio’s Vision For Salone Women

The SLPP 2018 Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio has been speaking out openly about his vision for the women of Sierra Leone.

Speaking to development partners at the prestigious Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel in Freetown on Saturday 18th November, 2017 Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio said, women account for about 51% of the population. The challenges of women include (a) gender-based violence, (b) barriers to women’s economic empowerment, especially in terms of access to markets, training, finance, infrastructure, technology, education, counseling and entrepreneurship development, (c) exploitative or hazardous forms of the livelihood of poor, unskilled women and girls, especially commercial sex workers, (d) inadequate sensitisation and education on gender and development issues and (e) low political participation as a result of socio-cultural factors, education, the legal and policy environment, and economic factors.

The last SLPP government made efforts to enact laws and develop policies for the empowerment and development of women. Some of these were the Domestic Violence Act, (2005); the Devolution of Estate Act, (2007) and the Customary Marriage and Divorce Act, (2007). In addition, two gender policies: the Gender Mainstreaming Policy and the Policy for the Advancement of Women were developed. Little has been achieved in terms of the implementation of these laws and policies. The current Government lacks the political will to support their effective implementation.

Despite several promises made by the current President to grant a 30% quota to women in elective and appointment positions, this government has failed to pass into law the 30% Quota Bill which would have created the framework for increased female participation in politics.

In the New Direction, we will promote gender equality, equity, empowerment, and the protection of the rights of women either as mainstreamed interventions, or as stand-alone initiatives.

Our specific actions will focus on (i) free education for women pursuing sciences, engineering and medical disciplines in university (ii) Women’s Development Fund to support female entrepreneurs and (iii) promote women in agriculture (iv) working with political parties to increase the participation of women in politics (v) reviewing and implementing existing gender laws and policies.