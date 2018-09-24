MAF Needs Le350Bn For Food Security

By Lansana Fofanah.

At the ongoing 2019 budget discussions at the Bank of Sierra Leone Complex, Kingtom, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has appealed to the Government of Sierra Leone to increase its 2019 budget from Le,64 Billion Leones to Le350 Billion Leones for the agricultural sector to produce the much dividend needed to diversify the economy.

Making their case as to why they deserve more budgetary allocation, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Samking Koihinia Brima said that the current budget allocation for the Ministry does not in any way reflect the commitment of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to transform agriculture as the engine for economic development.

He said that farming is a long heritage for Sierra Leone but has been neglected for a long time due to the less attention from the government which made the country to be ranked among the Hungriest Countries in the world.

Mr. Brima said that the country has been losing annually three hundred Billion Leones to seven families of importers of rice due to tax exemption which he said would have been beneficial towards improving the lives of farmers and their families. “This Ministry deserves more budget than the 2.3 percent if we are to see the agricultural sector as the engine for development of our economy. Every tons of rice produced in Sierra Leone, the sum of sixty to seventy dollars is saved but when you import that ton, you create another job for Asian farmers and their families. We have not only the arable identified lands of 5.4 million hectares, but also other places that are also suitable for farming, manpower and natural resources which will help drastically to reduce the importation of rice,” he said.

Mr. Brima said that even the current school feeding budget which is sixty nine billion Leones is more than the whole budget for the Ministry of Agriculture which the entire population of Sierra Leone depends on for food security

Mr. Brima said that countries like Vietnam used to get rice seeds from Sierra Leone and they are now willing to help in boosting the rice production sector of the country.

Presenting the achievements and key priorities through a self explanatory method, the Permanent Secretary Mr. Mohamed Brima Daboh said that despite both the Minister and Deputy being new in their positions, they have been able to spot mistakes of the past at the Ministry and learned from them so that the Ministry can be able to provide food security for the 7.3 million Sierra Leoneans.

Mr. Daboh said that the process of agriculture is time bound-from the preparation of land to the cultivation process and if on the way there happens to be a setback in one aspect, the whole season becomes wasteful. This according to him calls for the need for the timely disbursement of funds. He said that the country is determined to cut down importation of rice by twenty percent and within the next three years, much would be produced for export.

Mr. Daboh said that the Ministry’s focus is not only on rice self sufficiency, but also livestock development, crop diversification and forestry which demands more funding in order for the Ministry not to be seen as a laughing stock.

The Chief Economist from the Ministry of Finance, Alimamy Bangura said that often, people talk about stabilizing the economy but that cannot be done without the agricultural sector. He said that agriculture is needed to build the resilience of the economy as other sectors like the mining has not been able to stand the test of time.

He said that government can only get the economy going if much attention is paid to the sector. He said that the need for massive investment in the agriculture cannot be overemphasized and that has to be demonstrated by financial support.

Responding to questions from non state actors, civil societies and the technical team, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Joseph Ndanema said that the Ministry has discovered a cartel of investors that are importing substandard rice in the country which has health implications and that is why they need more funding to produce what Sierra Leoneans eat. He said that agriculture can only boost the economy if the necessary funding and support are timely given.

The Minister said that while it is true that donor finding has been coming to the Ministry, it is also disheartening to know that most of the funding has unfavorable conditions attached to it such as the JICA project from Japan which almost seventy percent goes to their agents. He described the Agricultural Business Centers in the country as non reflective to the true cause of why they were set up and he assured that plans are underway to review them.

Non State Actors and other advocacy agencies all appealed to the government to consider and give a rethink of the budget allocated to the Ministry which they say undermines the President’s commitment to food security.

On the issue of Data, the Chief Agriculture Officer, Amara Idara Sheriff said that the last census on agriculture was in 1984 and the 2004 and 2015 Housing and Population census have not been enough to gather the much needed statistics which will determine what they need. He called on the technical team to give support in sponsoring research work in the ministry.