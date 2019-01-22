MAF Opens Bids To Boost Farming

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, yesterday opened bids submitted by bidders for the Supply and Delivery of Agricultural Machinery, Implements and Ancillary Services (Lots 1’2’3’4’5 &6) which was widely advertised in the local press and on the website of the National Public Procurement Authority (NPPA) in December, 2018.

The Ministry seeks to secure tractors, power tillers, transplanters, seed broadcasters, fertilizer applicators and weeders through credible firms to empower the capacity of farmers in various sectors in the country.

Addressing representatives of over thirteen firms/bidders at the Conference Hall of the Ministry, Youyi Building, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mohamed Brima Daboh, apologized for not opening the bids on the 14th of January, which was the stipulated date but assured that, transparency and fairness will be seen and done throughout the process and bidders are at liberty to always seek redress to relevant authorities when necessary. “This bid being an ICP, the Ministry will ensure that both local and international bidders feel satisfied with the process as fair chances are given to all. But at the same time, whatever information bidders submit are going to be verified according to laid down criteria”, he said.

He said that since all intending bidders submitted their interest on time, they are all qualified as at now and their bid documents were opened in front of all as a sign of displaying transparency and to do a checklist of details submitted.

He said that after the opening process is completed, a Technical Evaluation Committee will evaluate every bid submitted and forward their recommendations to the Procurement Committee.

S. Daboh, warned all bidders to submit authentic documents as the Ministry will be checking the banks to ascertain their bid securities which they submitted. He said that firms that met the criteria for any lot will be duly notified which will determine other steps in the process.

The Senior Procurement Officer Mr. Francis Kaikai, said that the bid was International Competitive Bidding which also enables international bidders. He said that every local bidder is expected to possess and submit a business registration certificate, NASSIT, NRA tax clearance together with the bid and for international bidders, business registration certificate must be submitted.