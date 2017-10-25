Magistrate Grants Bail To Two

By Josephine Tarawaelie.



Magistrate Santigie Bangura at Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 Pademba Road granted bail to two accused persons including Yusif Manor Kamara and Alpha Kargbo. The accused persons are facing three count charges of conspiracy to commit a Felony contrary to Law. Robbery with aggravation contrary to section 23 (1) of the Larceny Act of 1916 and Malicious Damage contrary to section 51 of the Malicious Damage Act of 1861.

The particulars of offence state that the accused persons, Yusif Manor Koroma and Alpha Kargbo on the 13th October 2017 at No.11 Mount Aureole, Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

In his evidence in court, the first prosecution witness Mr. Alie Conteh told the court that he recalled on the 13th September 2017 at around 2:30 when he was woken up by his son Junior Alie Conteh shouting for help in his room and wondered why he got up at the time.

He told the court that the accused person went to his daughter’s room and heard them asking “where is your father” and further asked to know where her father kept the money. He said the accused threatened to kill her if she did not speak the truth; eventually the two accused persons broke through my door entered my room and took possession of my bag containing the money. The witness said the accused hit his wife in head and later ran away with the money. He said the first accused told the second accused not to shoot anyone. The witness said Junior Alie Conteh escaped through the window and later called for help but by the neighbors came around the accused had already left the scene of crime. The witness said a total of seven people attacked them in the house; “my daughter was able to identify two accused persons”. The following morning he told the court that he reported the matter at the Ross Road Police Station and the accused persons were later arrested and charged to court. The mater was adjoined to 30th October, 2017.