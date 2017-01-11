Magistrate Killers Docked

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………………

The alleged killers of retired Magistrate Imran Rahman finally made their first appearance yesterday before Principal Magistrate, Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1

The two accused persons who had since been arrested and detained as suspects for the alleged killing of the retired Magistrate, were arraigned on three counts ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, murder to robbery with aggravation contrary to Section (23) (1a) of the Larceny Act 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of Act No. 16 of 1971.

The particulars of offence state that the accused Joseph Foday Kabia and Amos Alimamy Kargbo, a driver and motor bike rider all of Goderich Village in Freetown on Friday 23rd December 2016 at Majay Town, Goderich conspired together with other persons unknown to commit murder, and did murder the said retired Magistrate and at the same time being armed with breaking implements, robbed the deceased of assorted household items, properties valued Million of Leones.

The accused persons were not represented by legal counsel and no plea was taken.

State Counsel A.G.M. Bockarie is representing the State in the matter.

The accused were denied bail and remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre.

The matter was adjourned to the 17th January 2017 for hearing.