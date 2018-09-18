Makeni Embraces Free Education

Parents and guardians of school-going kids in the Northern Headquarters City of Makeni have enthusiastically welcomed President Julius Maada Bio’s Free Quality Education initiative.

A team from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education headed by the National Coordinator of the Free Quality Education Secretariat, Amara Sowa has successfully distributed thousands of free Ruled Exercise Books to thousands of school-going kids in Makeni, Northern Sierra Leone.

The distribution exercise coincided with the reopening of all Government and Government Assisted Schools across the country yesterday.

Mr. Amara Sowa told newsmen in Makeni yesterday that his presence at one of the distribution centers was to ensure that the targeted beneficiaries get the free exercise books.

Mr. Sowa called on school authorities across the country to ensure that the exercise books are distributed to the beneficiaries without any pre-condition.

Mr. Sowa warned that anyone caught selling the free exercise books, “will be arrested and prosecuted in court”.

He called on parents and guardians to ensure that they monitor the distribution exercise and make sure that only targeted beneficiaries get their supplies of the free exercise books.

Parents and guardians in Makeni have expressed delight over the introduction of the Free Quality Education initiative of President Julius Maada Bio and called on him to ensure that the Free Education initiative is sustained throughout his tenure of office and even beyond.

The Global Times received news across the country last night stating that, the distribution exercise went on very well.