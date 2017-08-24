Malama Chief Dragged To Court

By Josephine Tarawaelie.



Chief Pa. Alimamy of Sheriff Drive, Off Regent Road at Lumley, Malama in Freetown was yesterday dragged to court by a Sierra Leonean Citizen for an alleged Le8m (eight Million Leones) payment she made to him for an apartment in the house where he lives.

In her testimony in court before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Magistrate Court No.2 in Freetown, the witness who also doubles as complainant in the matter, Madam Alice Tommy told the Court that she recognizes the accused Pa. Alimamy and recalled on the 5th July 2017 when a letting agent took her to the accused person for rent at the above mentioned address in Freetown.

On the following day, the witness said she paid the sum of six million five hundred thousand Leones as rent, one million five hundred thousand Leones for renovation of the tile at the house.

After the agreement was concluded, the accused issued her with a signed and dated receipt.

The accused promised to hand over the keys to the house to the complainant but failed to do so.

The witness said she later reported the matter at the Lumley Police Station, and the accused was arrested for questioning and charged to court on one count of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 32(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

The accused was placed on bail and the matter continues next week for further hearing.