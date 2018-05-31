Man Sentenced To Death

By Jane B. Mansaray.

Justice Monfred Momoh Sesay yesterday sentenced Jonathan Decker to death by hanging for the murder of one Samuel Sultan now deceased and a brother to the accused residing at the same address, No.117 Pademba Road in Freetown.

The convict who is above the age of fifty was found guilty on one count indictment of murder contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the convict on the 16th December 2015 at the above address in Freetown wounded the deceased Samuel Sultan in the head with a merchant that led to his death on the following day, 17th December, 2015 at hospital.

In his closing of case statement, State Counsel, Lawyer JAK Sesay convinced the eleven jurors in the matter to look at the seriousness of the indictment and the testimonies of all the prosecution witnesses.

He said the offence of murder proves that the accused person was in a state of sound mind when he committed the offence, and that normality throughout the trial stands as he (convict) confessed not to have deliberately committed the offence.

Defense counsel Lawyer M. Bawoh replied to prosecution counsel closing statement and on behalf of the convict asked the Judge to temper Justice with mercy. Justice Monfred Sesay agreed for the convict to appeal his sentence.

Murder Accused Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.2 yesterday remanded Patience Thomas at the Pademba Road Female Correctional Centre for allegedly attempting to murder Emmanuel Thomas.

The accused person, Patience Thomas was arraigned on four counts of wounding with intent to murder, wounding with intent contrary to law and assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused, Patience Thomas on Thursday 15 May 2018 wounded Emmanuel Thomas with intent to murder him, disfigure him and at the same time and place also maliciously wounded him in a manner thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

The matter was adjourned to 1st June 2018.