Manjoro Descendants Association Launched In Manjoro

The formal launching ceremony of the Manjoro Descendants Association (MDA) took place in Manjoro on Saturday 28th January, 2017. The launching ceremony attracted representatives of several surrounding villages around Manjoro.

The Director General of MDA, Mr. Edward Sarkoh gave a vivid account of why MDA was formed and what the Association has been doing since it was formed.

Mr. Sarkoh noted that, the descendants of Manjoro decided to come together and identify some projects that they want to execute for the good of the people of Manjoro and the surrounding villages.

According to Mr. Sarkoh, the most pressing issue in Manjoro at the moment is health and sanitation.

He said that, they want to embark on building a huge health center for the use of the people of Manjoro and the people in the catchment communities.

Mr. Sarkoh disclosed that, the Manjoro Descendants Association is now properly registered to operate as an NGO (Non Governmental Organization).

The Financial Controller of MDA, Alhaji Mohamed Sadiq Tunkara informed the audience that, the diaspora members of MDA are very much committed to the development of Manjoro.

He disclosed that, as Financial Controller, he would ensure total transparency and accountability in the receipt and disbursement of funds meant for the Association.

He thanked members of MDA (both at home and in the diaspora) for the love and affection they have shown and continue to show for their homeland.

Mr. Tunkara called on members of MDA to always remember that, the development of Manjoro will not be done by a single individual or a single organization.

He called on everyone to support the health centre project that has been identified by members of MDA.

He also called on MDA members to support each other and work as a team. “We will never succeed if we are divided”, Mr. Tunkara warned.

A renowned and committed member of the Association, Alhaji Dr. Foday Kallon called on all the members of MDA to give back whatever little they have for the good of Manjoro and the people of Manjoro.

Dr. Kallon was praised for his single handed contributions to several development initiatives in Manjoro.

Another prominent member of the Association, Mustapha Fofana (Councilor) was also praised for his support and financial contributions to several projects in Manjoro.

Mr. Sorie Fofana of Global Times was also praised for his unwavering commitment and support to several development projects in Manjoro.

Mr. Fofana called on the people of Manjoro to ensure that they send their children to school. He noted that Education is the key to success in life.

Alhaji Foday Bockarie Fofana (Chairman) also made valuable contribution by calling on diaspora members of the Association to always work with home-based members.

The meeting was successfully chaired by the Youth Leader in Manjoro, Mr. Babah Iyne.

Some senior members of the Iyne Family in Freetown also graced the auspicious occasion.

The MCH (Maternal and Child Health) Aide in Manjoro, Umu M. Bangura (Nurse Umu) called on the government to provide essential drugs to her unit.

She disclosed that, Manjoro has the smallest health center in the whole of the Biriwa Chiefdom in Bombali district.

She called for more trained staff to be assigned to her and for the health unit in Manjoro to be expanded as she continues to receive, on a daily basis, cases from catchment areas around Manjoro.

Food and drinks were provided in abundance.