Mathew Dingi Speaks Out

By Josephine Tarawaelie.

The Principal Deputy Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mathew Dingi has confirmed that the New Direction administration of President Julius Maada Bio was very much determined to improve the way government collects and spends public money.

Mr. Dingi gave the assurance whiles presenting the 2017 Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA) Assessment. The presentation which took place on Tuesday 24th July, 2018 at the conference room of the Ministry of Finance was witnessed by development partners together with Public Finance Management (PFM) stakeholders.

“Since taking office in April, the New Direction has already increased revenue generation and implemented a range of actions to rationalize expenditure…The new Government has highlighted the importance of revenue generation and improving management of public finances”, Mr. Dingi said.

He further explained that his Ministry will implement and address weaknesses identified in the report.

The Principal Deputy Financial Secretary also said the PEFA report provides a standardized assessment of the country’s Public Financial Management performance, giving scores across 31 indicators and 94 dimensions.

He noted that PEFA is an international assessment tool for PEM used by developed and developing countries and enables them to identify their strengths and weaknesses against global best practice.

Mr. Dingi assured that a range of improvements will be made in procurement including an electronic procurement system, more open procedures for public contracts and strengthened oversight of procurement activities. This he stressed will help to address the persistent procurement challenges identified under PEFA indicator 24, and ensure they get the most out of the money they spend.

“On Asset Management, my Ministry will work closely with the National Asset Commission to develop a policy framework for national assets, establish a national fixed asset register and regular reporting by MDAs on asset acquisition and management…On public debt, we will produce a medium-term strategy that allows effective management of loans, guarantees, contingent liabilities arising from debts…We are also working on improving the Ministry’s website to effectively disclose all relevant information on a timely manner”, the Principal Deputy Financial Secretary maintained.