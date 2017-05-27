Maya Kaikai, The Terrible

Foday B Fofanah……………………………….

The Maya are an indigenous people that have continuously inhabited lands comprising modern-day Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras–all in Latin America. Since their discovery in the 1840s by John Stephens and Frederick Gatherwood, the story of the Maya has captivated and stunned the world.

Contrary to earlier claims that the Maya vanished with their civilization from the face of the earth because their cities were found in ruins, over 6 Million Maya live on the patches of land their ancestors built great cities on; they carry on the ancient traditions of their ancestors, live the old ways and still observe the same rituals in a hybrid fashion: a mixture of Catholicism and Mayan Mysticism.

This historic event took place some one thousand years ago. At the height of their civilization, the Maya perfected mathematics, astronomy, architecture, visual arts and a calendar. Much of the Maya artifacts such as manuscripts called codices were destroyed by a Spanish Bishop, Diego de Landa, who took upon himself the daunting task of forcefully converting the Maya into Christianity in 1562 CE. However, one of the three codices that survived Landa’s burn-fire, the Dresden Codex, shed more light on the ingenuity of the Maya. In this manuscript, the Maya accurately calculated the rising and positions of the Planet, Venus. Of their great civilization and creativity, the Maya calendar is by far the most famous. The calendar, ‘Haab’ has 365 days in an 18 months period of 20 days in each month–we have 12 months with days ranging from 28 to 31 days in each month in ours. What stunned the world is that their calendar extended well beyond the year 2012.

The precision with which the Maya explained the planets in our solar system as well as the seasons is unmatched by other ancient civilizations. All of this led many to believe that the Maya are the most intelligent people that ever lived in the ancient world.

We cannot say the same about our own Maya Moiwo Kaikai whose gross incompetence, arrogance and poor judgment led to the suspension of a respectable Paramount Chief for no valid reason other than refusing to honor the Minister’s invitation with all its attendant embarrassment for the government and President.

Granted, it isn’t unusual to see President Ernest Bai Koroma’s Local Government Ministers bully local government officials. Paramount Chiefs, District Officers, Provincial Secretaries–all of whom used to be held in high esteem and command great respect and authority in their respective offices–have become targets for attacks, abuse, victimization, intimidation, humiliation and public ridicule, but what makes Maya Kaikai’s suspension of the Paramount Chief unprecedented is that he suspended the old man without offering him; (PC Goway) any chance to explain why he did not honor his invitation he then turned around and lied about it because he claimed that the chief had refused to honor his invitation, and when his lies caught up with him, he blamed it on senior civil servants. Poor civil servants, they are too afraid to stand up to the Minister and tell him in face: liar.

The saddest thing in this story of poor judgment, arrogance, power drunk and public humiliation, which began with the Minister’s letter for the Paramount Chief to come down to Freetown–it led to his arbitrary suspension because he failed to arrive at the appointed time–was ended with the public humiliation of two senior civil servants: the Senior District Officer and the Provincial Secretary whom the Minister accused of lying to him and misleading him, adding that, that was what led him to suspend the Paramount Chief. What a story!

Here is the true story: PC Alhaji Amara Goway of Tunkia lives in a remote chiefdom where vehicles seldom go. To get by, the chief relies on the goodwill of the town people who give him ride on their rickety bikes. Twice, the chief had fallen from bikes, breaking his legs, and for that reason the chiefdom elders have stopped their chief from riding on bikes. When the Minister, in his letter, gave the Paramount Chief a 24-hour notice to travel to Freetown to answer to his call, the chief knew he was not going to make it to Freetown on time: there was no way he was going to travel to Freetown from Tunkia in 24 hours. However, that was what the Minister had asked the Paramount Chief to do in his letter. Can you imagine? A whole Paramount Chief was being treated like a houseboy or maid, and by no less a person than a Minister who hails from the same region like the Paramount Chief and who is very familiar with the conditions of the road to Tunkia.

Guess what. The Local Government Minister has an official vehicle with axels that withstand the roughest terrain in this country; the Resident Minister for the East has an official vehicle, the Senior District Officer who is in charge of local affairs resides in Kenema, the Provincial Secretary who liaises with the local authorities resides in Kenema –what stopped them from travelling to Tunkia to see the Paramount Chief to trash out any important and pressing official matters with him baffles me all together.

Rather, they would expect this old man who does not have any means of transportation on his own to leave everything he was doing, travel all the way to Freetown to see the Local Government Minister –all at chief’s expense. Nothing can be harsher than this.

It took the social media, a delegation of the chiefdom elders and the intervention of the Resident Minister East for Maya Kaikai to come to his senses, to realize that his suspension of the Paramount Chief was unfair, unjust, arbitrary and uncalled for, but most importantly, for him to realize that his judgment was poor and his decision foolish; hence the reversal of his suspension.

The story did not end there. Unorthodox and uninformed, May Kaikai displayed his gross incompetence when he turned around to blame his senior officials for his own blunder. Shamelessly and publicly, Maya Kaikai claimed that it was his Senior District Officer and the Provincial Secretary who misled him by lying to him that the Paramount Chief had refused to honor his invitation. To crown it all, he even alleged that he sought the blessing of President Koroma before he suspended the chief. To make it sound that he was right to suspend the chief, he even lied that the Paramount Chief had apologized to him. No, I do not agree with the excuses you gave for suspending a respectable Paramount Chief, Mr. Minister. Nothing can be farther from the truth than these lies. Trust me. Neither blame nor lies can absolve you (Mr. Minister) from blame for your poor judgment, incompetence and rash decision. You are a terrible Minister, Maya Kaikai.