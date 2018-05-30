Mayor Gets Le25M Bail

By Fatmata Gbla.

The former Mayor of Freetown City Council, Herbert George Williams who is presently the Western Area Organizing Secretary for the All Peoples Congress party (APC) was yesterday granted bail in the sum of Twenty five million Leones (Le25,000,000) by Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 for allegedly assaulting a 22 year-old Journalist of the Concord Times Newspaper, Patrick Jaiah Kamara.

The accused person, Herbert George Williams was arraigned on three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, assault occasioning to actual bodily harm and malicious damage contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offense, the accused, Herbert George Williams on the 31st March, 2018 at Mafa Field, Lumley conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit assault and the malicious damage of one cannon camera valued at US$1,500 which is the equivalent of Le11,700,000, property of Patrick Jaiah Kamara.

The matter was adjourned to 8th June 2018.

Accused To Be Sentenced Today

By Josephine k. Tarawaelie

Magistrate Satigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 will today pass sentence on Aminatu Turay after pleading guilty of unlawful possession of unregistered Tramadol.

The accused was charged to court yesterday on three counts and was remanded at the Pademba Road Female Correctional Center after pleading guilty on all charges.

The accused was charged to court for importation of an unregistered drugs contrary to 59 (i) (2) (d) of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act of 2001, importation of Class A drugs without lawful authorization contrary to Section 45 (i) (a) (b) Act No. 12 of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act 2001 and contravention of requirement under 17 of the Pharmaceutical drugs without license contrary to Section 59 (i) (a) (ii) of the pharmacy drugs Act of 2001.

The particulars of offence state that the accused person, Aminatu Turay on Tuesday 8th May 2018 at Mile 38 check point, Mabontoso Village in Port Loko judicial district in the Northern Province imported unregistered drugs known as Tramadol.

On another occasion, according to the prosecutor, the same accused person on Friday 11th May 2018 at Pentagon Lumley Freetown was found in possession of pharmaceutical drugs without license or reasonable excuse.

The accused has already pleaded guilty and the matter adjourned to today for sentencing. A.S.P Ibrahim Mansaray is prosecuting the matter.