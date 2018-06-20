Mechanic Wins Orange Promotion

By Lansana Fofanah.



Ibrahim Jalloh; a mechanic has emerged the winner of the Fifth Edition of the Orange’s (SL) Babalaa promotion and five subscribers won one million Leones each.

The Promotion which was launched during the Month of Ramadan has seen many subscribers winning millions of Leones every week plus a Rick Shaw (Keke)

The live draw took place on Saturday at the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation Television where Ibrahim Jalloh was called through his mobile number to claim his prize.

Giving his assurance to Sierra Leoneans, the Director of Marketing for Orange, Laurent Kiba said that despite the end of the Month of Ramadan, the company is committed to continue the show until the 30th of June 2018.

Mr. Kiba said that the Ramadan Babalaa Promotion was designed for the Month of Fasting in order to identify with their Muslim subscribers

He admonished the winners to put their monies into good use as that will be a step in changing their lives.

He assured of his Company’s commitment in improving communication in the country and the continuation of every Ramadan Promotion until the end of the month.