Mercury Commences Le12 Billion School Project

By Sylvester Samba.

Mercury International Sierra Leone, the country’s leading lottery and spot betting company yesterday 4th October, 2018 signed an agreement with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education for the construction of Eighty (80) single classrooms building in four (4) phases of twenty (20) classrooms each.

The signing ceremony which took place in the presence of the media was done between Mr. Samir Hassanyeh, Chairman Mercury International Charitable Foundation and Mr. Alpha Osman Timbo, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education at the Ministry’s conference room, New England in Freetown. The entire project is expected to cost about Twelve Billion Leones (Le12, 000,000,000).

In his statement, Minister Timbo said his ministry is very much pleased with the support provided by Mercury for the realization of the ongoing Free and Quality Education. He noted that, the support is very commendable, particularly when they are trying to do away with the double school shift system.

The Managing Director of Mercury International Sierra Leone, Mr. Martin Michael said that before this time, they have been providing scholarships to thousands of young students in the country.

Mr. Michael added that they are in full support of government’s leading priority under the President. “Each phase is to commence October and end in September of the following year, with the first phase that has already commenced from October 1st 2018 and end 30th September”, said the Managing Director.

According to the agreement signed, the Ministry will identify locations and provide the land, building permits and specifications. He further explained that the Ministry will also allocate classrooms in a justifiable manner as it deems fit. “The procurement process will be supervised by the Ministry with regular valuation payment and final payment made by Mercury directly into the respective contractors’ accounts within 30 days from receipt of valuation certificates from the Ministry”, the Agreement statement noted.