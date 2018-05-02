Mercury Donates Le30M To Blind School

By Sylvester Samba.



Mercury International Charity Foundation has donated the sum of thirty million Leones (Le30, 000,000) plus fifty (50) bags of rice to the Milton Margai School for the Blind. After making the presentation on behalf of the Foundation, Mr. Samir Hassanyeh who happens to be the Chairman of the Foundation said they are very happy to provide for the needy more especially to improve their lives.

Mr. Hassanyeh also said it is the duty of his Charity Foundation to assist the Blind School. He maintained that they will not stop to provide such support more especially to the needy in the country.

The Chairman assured the gathering which comprised of Blind pupils, management and staff of the school that Mercury International Charity Foundation will extend similar assistance to other Blind Schools in the provincial areas in the coming weeks.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mr. Sallieu Turay in his statement said the presentation which was made to them on Thursday 26th April 2018 was a timely one more so when Schools have just reopened.

Mr. Turay noted that his school is very happy and pleased with the timely support given to them by Mercury International Charity Foundation. “We are really struggling to upkeep over 70 children… To feed them three times a day is not really easy for us”, the Head Teacher lamented. He concluded that the support given to them by government is not enough and there for stressed that more support is needed by his school.

A Board member in the Committee of Management at the Milton Margai School for the Blind, Mr. Kabakeh Noah showered praises on Mercury International.

Mr. Noah said they had always known Mercury International to be friends to Persons With Disability (PWD) particularly to the blind. He said it is not easy to get such a friendship support like Mercury International. Mr. Noah pleaded for more support.

The vote of thanks was moved by the school Head Boy, Magnus Sandy. He asked God to bless and continue to provide for Mercury International so that they too can provide for them. He also prayed that the friendship between the two will be a lasting one.