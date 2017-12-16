Mercury International Promises More Jobs In 2018

By Sylvester Samba.

The Managing Director of Mercury International Sports betting and Lottery Company, Mr. Martin Michael has confirmed that his institution will start the New Year with providing additional job opportunities for people across the country.

Mr. Michael said they intend to create new jobs by making available a total of three thousand (Red Boxes) for their retailers countrywide.

The Mercury International Managing Director made the statement after handing over a cheque for the sum of one hundred and sixty two million, eight hundred and sixty thousand four hundred Leones to the latest winner in their two hundred and seventeen eight edition 4/50 Jackpot which was held on the 13th December, 2017.



The winner, Musa Koroma is a businessman in Freetown and he won himself two hundred and two million, two hundred thousand Leones but a withholding tax of thirty nine million, three hundred and thirty one thousand Leones was given to the National Revenue Authority (NRA) as part of the 2017 Finance Act Tax regulation.

Mr. Michael pleaded with the winner to make good use of his money so that it can benefit himself and his family in the coming years.

The winner, Musa Koroma said he had become the happiest man in the country after winning such a huge amount of money.

He said winning such an amount of money had been his dream because he was hoping that if he won that particular money he would use it to get a visa to travel to the United States of America (USA).

Mr. Martin Michael warned both their retailers and parents not to allow or send their children to play their games