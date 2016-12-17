Mercury Sets New Record

The leading sports and lottery betting company in the country, Mercury International with it operations nationwide has broken past records and set a new record as they paid Le244,300,000 to the lucky winner of the 4/50 Jackpot on Tuesday 13th December 2016.

The Managing Director of Mercury International, Barrister Martin Michael said the 4/50 Jackpot was established to transform the lives of Sierra Leoneans and will continue to do so.

He continued that Mercury had over the weekend lived up to its commitment by paying over four billion Leones to winners in their special Lottery games. He advised the lucky winners not to lavish or waste their winnings but to use them wisely to improve their lives and that of their families.

He further encouraged everyone to partake in the lottery games as he said Mercury will continue to be transparent and will continue to make life pleasant for everyone.

The biggest sum ever won in a lottery game in Sierra Leone was presented by the Minister of Sports, Ahmed Khanu, who cajoled Sierra Leoneans to try their prospects in winning as he said a little sum of Le2,000,00 can catapult you to a millionaire status like Abdul Abu Kalokoh.

The Minister commended Mercury for their great endeavor in turning lives around, adding that youth have benefited a lot from Mercury through its support to sports where it is a major stakeholder.

The lucky winner, Abdul Abu Kalokoh, extended his gratitude to the management of Mercury International for such a life changing platform, naming them a company that is one of its kind.

A teacher of many years with a Bsc. in Engineering who doubles as a civil engineer, Mr. Kalokoh said he will put the sum to good use and will continue to play and encourage other players to take their chances as he said lucky days are coming.

The Sum of Le24,215,000 was deducted from Abdul Abu Kalokoh’s lucky prize in paying tax to the National Revenue Authority while he took Le220,000 home.

Meanwhile, Mercury International, last week met its corporate social responsibility by donating the sum of Le1000,000,000 to victims of the fire outbreak at Angola Town Community, Fort Street in Freetown.

According to Samir Hassanyeh, Chairman of Mercury International, they are very much passionate about the daily lives and sustenance of Sierra Leoneans, and his company will continue to do all in its power to promote and improve the lives of Sierra Leoneans as their gesture was for the good of all those affected pledging his company’s continued support to ameliorate their present predicament.

Mercury International was among the first to come to the aid of the people of Angola Community which was recently engulfed by wide fire outbreak that left over two hundred people homeless.