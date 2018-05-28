Methodist Church Supports Mudslide Victims

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Methodist Church Sierra Leone last Friday, supported seven mudslide victims with cash as a means of boosting their livelihood after their dreams were dashed by the August 14th Mudslide in 2017.

Presenting a cheque for two million five hundred thousand Leones each to the seven beneficiaries at the St. Charles Compound, Regent, the Secretary of Conference of the Methodist Church Sierra Leone, Rev. Ronald Bobb-Williams said that the donation was done by one of their brothers, Reverend Dr. Cornelius Mere-weather Thompson of the Arldene Baptist Church in the UK.

He said that Reverend Thompson in his own capacity, decided to send the sum of two thousand Pounds Sterling for vulnerable people whose lives were devastated by the mudslide in the Mortomeh community.

He said that, they decided to look out for the most affected people and gave each the sum of two million five hundred thousand Leones in order for them to be able to start up a good business.

“We say thanks to our brother in the UK for such gesture. The effect of the mudslide in this community is so great that it will take years for some people to have hope for a better living. The donation is well in place and timely as there is no hope for these people. This is not the first time the Methodist Church Sierra Leone has been making such gesture. During the mudslide, the sum of one hundred million Leones was given to the office of the former Vice President Victor For as a means of helping the government to cater for the needs of the people. We have been active in the provinces in terms of relief services”, he said. He admonished the beneficiaries to put into good use their money as this could be a turning point in their lives.

Rev Samuel Stober Taylor called on other humanitarian groups to follow suit the good example of Rev. Thompson as there are more people out there needing urgent help as the country approaches the rainy season.

He said that, they decided to look out for people that need help because the money they donated to the Office of the Vice President would have been better utilized if they had directly given those affected rather than going through that office.

Lucy Mansaray is a forty-five-year old woman who said that she lost her entire family including her four children during the disaster. She said that she had been living under unbearable condition throughout this time as she found it hard to start a new life. She thanked the provider and promised to use the money to start a business that will provide a sustainable livelihood for her.

“We were never thinking that there are people out there that still think about our plight”, she added.

Morie Daboh, another youth in his thirties said that he has been forced to be the bread winner for his siblings after his father and mother died in that disaster.

“I was well determined to further my education up to university level. But that dream ended the day the mudslide hit. This money could not have come anytime better than today. Supporting my family now will be much easier with this money as capital”, he said.

The beneficiaries are: Mrs. Daphne Warbarton, Mariama Kamara, Rebecca Conteh, Yeanoh Turay, Lucy Mansaray, Morie Daboh and Brenda H. Kanu.