MEYE-SL Certifies 7 Future Leaders

By Momoja N. Lappia.

As part of the intervention to address unemployment and abject poverty, the Movement towards Education and Youth Empowerment – Sierra Leone (MEYE-SL) has during a colorful ceremony on Sunday 19th February this year at their No. 4 Mannah Lane Headquarters at Kennedy Section of Bo City certified seven graduates after successfully completing twelve weeks of tough training in entrepreneurship.

Addressing the seven grads – Amara Diawo, Smart John, Raymond Boyle, Richard Hindolo Abu, Bockarie Lusenie, Frederick Bashiru Kossie Sesay and Raymond Abu Bangura – from his United States location via a telephone link, Dr. Jerald L. Feinstein inspired them to “never give up!”

Dr. Feinstein who had been lecturing the successful grads online lamented on the government’s ineptitude in creating decent jobs; an appalling worldwide situation that is not only limited to Sierra Leone. This lapse in governments of developing nations Dr. Feinstein disclosed prompted his organization, Planet Startup, to commence collaboration with nongovernmental organizations like MEYE-SL to be empowering underprivileged youths with training exercises and later connecting them to banking and capital markets.

These trainings he assured will build self-reliance within the beneficiaries, confidence to start private businesses and prompt them to be of service to others.

After classifying the grads as “Future Leaders”, Dr. Feinstein assured that the distributed certificates are credible worldwide and is creating payable jobs for youths and young adults in Ghana and Nigeria.

Making a statement, MEYES-SL Program Coordinator Augustine Macarthy registered his appreciation for the grads’ professed ambition and relentless efforts during the training.

“I am impressed and convinced that you are going to serve as exemplary ambassadors of the MEYE-SL and Planet Startup collaborative effort,” concluded Coordinator Macarthy.

Prior to the distribution of the certificates, Chairperson of Ceremony Augustine Tucker in his keynote address challenged the awardees that, if they effectively and efficiently utilize the knowledge they have acquired, gainful employment will be theirs forever.

Making a vote of thanks, Beatrice Muna Macarthy commended MEYE-SL and Planet Startup for restoring hope within the beneficiaries. She ended by imploring the facilitators to extend their empowerment drive to other underprivileged Sierra Leonean youths.