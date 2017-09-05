Mile 38 Residents Condemn Toll Charges

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Residents at Mile (38) community in the Koya Chiefdom, Port Loko District have cried foul over the government’s decision to introduce the payment of toll charges between Wellington and Masiaka.

According to the aggrieved people, the decision has greatly affected their economic and social wellbeing.

Giving a brief history of the above community, the Chief Imam who also doubles as a community elder, Alhaji Hamid Conteh in an exclusive interview told this medium that the Mile 38 checkpoint that has been removed along the stretch of road has long been in existence immediately after Sierra Leone gained its Independence in 1961.

He said the checkpoint had been a source of income for residents who sell their goods especially foodstuffs to travelers. He said that the checkpoint was a symbol of security for the over five hundred residents living in that community.

Other community leaders interviewed confirmed to this press that within this short time of the removal of the checkpoint, the community is now experiencing theft and attacks from armed robbers.

This they said has put their community in total fear and panic as one of the community elders, Pa. Lamina Kargbo and family were recently attacked in their house by thieves and all their livestock stolen.