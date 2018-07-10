Military Tents Found At Palo Conteh’s House

Armed security personnel on Saturday 7Th July, 2018 executed a search warrant at the private residence of Maj. (Rtd) Alfred Palo Conteh at Wilberforce.

Palo Conteh has confirmed that boxes containing military tents were found at his house. He described the tents as personal gift from the former Chinese Ambassador given to him about six to seven years ago. His private vehicle was also taken away from his private residence for forensic examination.

Palo Conteh said the boxes do not contain arms and ammunition.

Investigation continues.