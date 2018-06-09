Minister Cancels Le26 Billion Contract

The Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay has ordered EDSA (Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority) not to go ahead with the contract for the refurbishment of the Electricity House on Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown.

EDSA had awarded the contract for the refurbishment of Electricity House to a Lebanese-owned company, Infiniti Trading Company for a mouth–watering sum of Le26 Billion (Twenty Six Billion Leones).

Infiniti Trading Company is a major supplier of plumbing materials like pipes and fittings to Guma Valley Water Company. The company made Billions of Leones under the Freetown Water Improvement Plan funded under the Angelique Project by the Exim Bank of India.

Some floors at Electricity House got burnt down on 29th December, 2015. EDSA is currently residing in a rented property at Murray Town.

We are currently investigating how one of the owners of the company, Hassan Razik used his relationship with some top officials in the APC party, during President Koroma’s reign to get major contracts at Guma Valley Water Company under the Exim Bank funded project.