Minister Owes Rokel Bank Le5Bn.

Rokel Commercial Bank (SL) Limited has commenced legal action against Maya Moiwo S. Kaikai, in order to reclaim a mortgage loan sum of Le5,959,521.143.00 (Five Billion nine hundred and fifty nine thousand five hundred and twenty one thousand and one hundred and forty three Leones).

The bank has prayed for the High Court (Commercial and Admiralty Division) presided over by Hon. Justice D. E. Edwards to order the sale of the mortgage properties belonging to Mr. Maya Kaikai including a property at Kaninko, Juba Hill, the Luawa Resort Hotel and a private property in Kailahun to offset the bank loan.

Even if all the properties are sold and the money is not enough to offset the bank loan, the plaintiff is praying to the court to order Mr. Maya Kaikai and Theresa Kaikai to immediately pay all monies due and owing them by the defendants.

The loans were given to Mr. Kaikai and the other defendant in May 2011 and July, 2012.

Mr. Maya Kaikai is the current Minister of Local Government and Rural Development in the Ernest Bai Koroma led administration.

Several senior Cabinet Ministers owe both the Rokel Commercial Bank and the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Billions of Leones in personal loans.

Senior bank officials have also confirmed that, some MPs (both of the ruling and opposition parties) owe the two banks hundreds of Millions of Leones in personal loans.