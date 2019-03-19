Minister Travels With Son To Netherlands

It emerged late last night that the Minister of Works and Public Assets, Raymond De’ Souza George last month travelled with his son and his Personal Assistant to the Netherlands on an official trip.

The Minister allegedly refused to travel with the Technical Team from the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) to visit the facilities of a private company that deals with alternative surfacing materials for low level roads.

The technical team from SLRA was expected to examine the effectiveness of alternative surfacing materials for low level roads as there has been a pilot phase program for the company to do the Kabatah Junction to Gbinti Road in the Port Loko district.

The Minister’s son and Personal Assistant have no professional knowledge about road construction and they do not even work at either the Ministry of Works or at SLRA.

The Global Times has been informed that the trip was funded by the Netherlands based company. The Government did not spend a single cent on the trip.

The question must be asked, why did the Minister refuse to travel with the technical team from SLRA? The two people at the center of this story are Raymond De’ Souza George (Jr) and Berlindo S. Percival-Deigh.

Investigations continue.