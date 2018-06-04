Minister’s Houseboy Grabs Le20M Bail

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie .

Kandeh Sesay, a former houseboy to the former Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Madam Nanette Thomas, has finally been granted bail in the sum of Twenty Million Leones.

The accused who walked out of court past Friday was standing trial at the Magistrate Court No. 1 presided over by Santigie Bangura. He was charged with larceny contrary to Section 17 (i) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on diverse dates between the 1st October 2017, and 1st January 2018 at No. 5 Kingharma Road Brookfields in Freetown stole the sum of twelve thousand United States dollars (US$12,000) from the former APC Minister, Nenetta Thomas. The money is said to be equivalent to eighty eight million, eight hundred thousand Leones (Le88, 800, 000, 00).

The accused, Kandeh Sesay has pleaded guilty to the offence after his charge sheet was read to him. The matter was adjourned to June 6th for further hearing.