Minister’s Office Burgled

By Sylvester Samba……………………………….

Over the weekend, unidentified thieves broke into the offices of the Minister of Information and Communications at Youyi Building, Mr. Mohamed Bangura and stole computers and some vital documents including Cabinet Papers.

Speaking to pressmen at an emergency press conference yesterday, Mr. Bangura said on his way to work in the early morning hours of yesterday, he received a call from his security informing him that the two doors leading to his Confidential Secretary’s office and his office had been broken into by unknown thieves.

He explained that based on the information received, he immediately alerted the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who came to the scene of crime and took pictures of the damaged doors and also obtained statement from officials in the Ministry.

The Information Minister disclosed that the continuous theft that is taking place at the Youyi Building is as a result of the lack of armed security personnel deployed at the building. “There is need for armed security at the building….Thieves are taking chance because of the lack of armed Police presence,” Mr. Bangura noted.

Mr. Bangura frowned at his detractors adding that as long he has never destroyed any one, “no one would succeed in bringing him down”.

He concluded that throughout his eleven to twelve years in politics, he is very mindful in dealing with personal documents.

It was also disclosed that the door leading to the Deputy Government Spokesman’s office was also broken into.

Investigations continue.