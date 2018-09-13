Ministry of Agriculture & Forestry… A Deliberate Attempt To Marginalize New Sierra Leonean Businessmen

Some new Sierra Leonean business people have complained to the Global Times that they feel marginalised by the current administration in so far as the award of government contracts is concerned. They argued that the new government continues to empower remnants of the old regime by making it easier for them (old business people) to continue to win government contracts by placing unnecessary restrictions on their way (new business people).

They cited the case of the Supply and Delivery of Fertilizers to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. They argued that the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is trying to protect certain people who have always been doing business with the Ministry against their own interest.

For instance, in the Bid Data Sheet, the Ministry is demanding bidders to produce the following, “Excerpt copy of contract agreement for the supply of same goods for the last three years…Annual turnover of over Le 1Bn (Billion Leones) for the last three (3) years…Access to lines of credit…Audited accounts for the last three years…Evidence of execution of same or similar contract for the past three (3) years)…Evidence of execution of same or similar contract for the past three (3) years (completion certificates) and license from the Sierra Leone Pharmacy Board”.

The bids are expected to be opened on Thursday 18th September, 2018 in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry at Youyi Building in Freetown.

The new Sierra Leone business people who have expressed interest in the contract at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry have called on the President, the Vice President, the Chief Minister, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry and the Commissioner of the Anti Corruption Commission to ensure that a level playing field is created for new Sierra Leonean business people to be able to compete with remnants of the old regime who continue to loom large in several Ministries, Departments and Agencies as far the award of government contracts is concerned..

They reminded President Bio about his election promise to empower young Sierra Leonean business people under the “New Direction” administration. Over to you, President Bio!

Nothing should be done to deliberately marginalize new Sierra Leonean business people from openly competing with donors and patrons of the old regime.