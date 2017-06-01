Mohamed Bangura Urges Politicians… “Do Not Politicise Toll Road”

Information and Communications Minister, Mohamed Bangura has urged Politicians to stop making political capital out of the soon to- be -tolled Wellington/ Masiaka road which Parliament had already ratified.

Speaking to newsmen in Freetown yesterday, the Information Minister said Politicians should, in his words, wait for the appropriate time to start politicking, noting that doing so now would only amount to distraction.

He explained that the Chinese contractors, the CRSG group proposed the construction of the dual carriage Wellington to Masiaka road to government which was later tabled in Parliament for ratification.

Already, he said, the contractors have invested huge sums of money in the project leading to the construction of more than ten kilometers of the total 62 kilometres that will be constructed.

The Minister said that as part of the agreement which the House of Parliament ratified, tolling should start after the construction of the first ten kilometers, maintaining that July 2017 has been slated as the commencement of the tolling.

He decried Politicians who have suddenly forgotten the agreement which the House of Parliament ratified and are now politicizing every aspect of the road and/or the agreement.

He called on all including Politicians to always remember the benefits of the dual carriage road which he said far outweigh the price of toll.

The Minister said quite apart from easing traffic, the construction will create employment, stimulate and strengthen the local economy.

Earlier, the Deputy Information Minister, Cornelius Deaveaux said that the press conference was convened following public concern. He said the public concern came as a result of misinformation concerning the construction of the soon- to- toll Wellington/Masiaka road which he said underpinned his government’s development agenda.

He, like the Minister, called on all not to politicize development issues.